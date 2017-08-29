South Yorkshire church to be transformed into a colourful art gallery

A flower and photographic festival is being held in Wath Parish Church and Wath Hall during the upcoming Heritage Weekend.

The venues will be transformed into glorious, fragrant and colourful art galleries bedecked with vibrant floral displays depicting the theme ‘Wath Queen of Villages’.

The event takes place on Friday and Saturday, September 8-9, between 10am-4pm and Sunday, September 10, 1-4pm.

Entrance is free.

Festival brochures will be available to buy for just for £1.

There will be musical interludes throughout the weekend, and refreshments available in the St James Rooms.

Wath Parish Church is one of England’s most delightful and oldest Saxon churches.

Everyone is welcome to go along and see the festival in all its glory.