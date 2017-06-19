REVIEW: The Charlatans - 20 years on and still going strong

It is some 20 years since I last saw The Charlatans live, and despite two decades passing, they've still got it!

On a glorious summer's evening, revellers packed into Scarborough Open Air Theatre, which is fast becoming one of my favourite venues.

The crowd at Scaborough Open Air Theatre. Picture: Cuffe and Taylor.

Frontman Tim Burgess was simply outstanding, his hair may have changed but he's still got the swagger and the charisma that captivated audiences back in the 90s.

It was refreshing to see an eclectic mix of ages enjoying the gig, I was just expecting to be surrounded by a surge of dad-dancing 40-somethings but the number of youngsters there was encouraging.

Supported by Manchester’s Slow Readers Club, the indie legends played a hit-packed set which included the classics The Only One I Know, Weirdo, Just When You’re Thinking Things Over, North Country Boy, Sproston Green and Come Home Baby, and my favourite by far, One To Another.

The Charlatans also played tracks from their new Top 10 album Different Days including Hey Sunrise, Solutions and Plastic Machinery.

Picture: Cuffe and Taylor.

Outstanding night's entertainment, I will try not to leave it so long until I see them again.

Tim Burgess. Picture: Cuffe and Taylor.