Quirky food wanted for thriving Doncaster retail park

A campaign to find ‘fun and authentic’ independent food and drink companies for a Doncaster shopping centre has been launched.

Lakeside Village, on White Rose Way, is searching for the ‘next big thing’ in catering.

It offers growing independent catering companies a chance to join the centre, that attracted more than 1.8 million people to it last year alone.

John Magee, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said that they are seeking independent caterers who are ready to take the next step in their business growth.

He added: “We want something different for our shoppers, something that gets people talking and, at the same time, gives us the chance to support a growing business that could be the next big thing in Yorkshire’s thriving independent food scene.

“Our centre is going through a really exciting time at present, as more and more big brands arrive here.

“In the last six months alone we’ve welcomed Ben Sherman, The Body Shop and Bon Marche.

“We’re confident that the addition of a quirky, independent food outlet on site will enhance people’s experience of Lakeside Village even further.”

As part of its ‘Find our Foodie’ campaign, the centre is asking its visiting shoppers to nominate their favourite independent food outlets via social media, as well as urging caterers to apply to the centre directly, themselves, if they are interested in a new opportunity.

In return, the centre is offering all-inclusive, preferable rates, with a minimum of 12 months’ terms and no additional costs.

John added: “Our criteria is very broad at this stage.

“Ideally the food and drink outlet we select will have their own self-contained unit .

“It will have an option to sit customers down, be able to cater for our customers year-round and, of course, have a proven track record in delivering something that really stands out from the crowd.”

Lakeside Village, operated by asset managers Realm, is home to more than 45 stores currently.

These include top names M&S Outlet, Clarks and Next Outlet, offering up to 60 per cent off on goods, all year round.

Customers can nominate food outlets via Lakeside Village’s Facebook or Twitter pages, using #FindourFoodie.

Caterers applying to the centre themselves can do so by visiting;

www.lakeside-village.co.uk/find-our-foodie/

Lakeside Village management team will then contact selected applicants directly to take things to the next stage.