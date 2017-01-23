Noir-style mystery performance comes to Wroot

A range of spectacular performances have been arranged as part of the LiveLincs spring season that will be visiting a town or village near you in North Lincolnshire.

‘A View From The Edge’ is the first show as part of the new line-up and comes from Owdyado Theatre.

It will be shown at Wroot Village Hall on Saturday, February 11, at 7.30pm.

This show is suitable for people aged 14 and above.

Described as ‘a stunning piece of theatre’ it tells the story of seductive beauty Elise Hillerman. Elise’s husband, a prominent gallery owner, mysteriously disappears, prompting her to hire a troubled private investigator in a bid to track him down. What follows is a noir-style mystery that promises to keep the audience guessing right to the end.

Witty and fast-paced the performance, by Cornwall-based Owdyado Theatre, is heavily influenced by the work of cult filmmakers Charlie Kaufman and David Lynch.

For more details about Owdyado Theatre, visit www.owdyado.co.uk.

LiveLincs is a rural touring programme of theatre, dance and music funded by Arts Council England and North Lincolnshire Council.

Managed by Blaize, LiveLincs, works with a network of local promoters to bring a programme of high quality, professional artists, (sourced nationally and internationally) to village halls and community centres.

Tickets cost £6 and are on sale now, call 01302 771802.