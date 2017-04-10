Who's set for tonight's rescheduled super group Sheffield show?

The wait is almost over for South Yorkshire fans of rock n roll royalty The Who.

Sheffield Arena tonight stages rejigged greatest hits gig, here accompanied by ultimate quiz and soundtracked by live track from the enduring band's last venue appearance four years ago.

Originally scheduled for last September, the concert will see original outfit survivors Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend play chart-toppers as well as lesser known back catalogue numbers, including newly focused Tommy format drawn from recent Royal Albert Hall charity shows with video programme specially produced for the performance.

The set will emulate historic period surrounding landmark album Live At Leeds and influential festival Woodstock when central pivot of their show was ever the celebrated rock opera. Fans old and new from across the region are this evening promised a one-off experience, not seen before this tour since 1970.

Tickets for the original show remain valid after rescheduling to allow the band to premiere new acoustic Tommy material at the iconic London hall for Teenage Cancer Trust,