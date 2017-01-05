Streaming star to meet world

Tickets are now on sale to catch Spotify’s most streamed artist of 2016 live in Sheffield.

In a year in which Canadian rapper and singer Drake broke records with his track One Dance, the artist has topped many of the music streaming service’s end-of-year lists.

Thanks to the success of his album Views, Drake accrued more than 4.7 billion streams last year, more than doubling his record of 1.8bn streams in 2015.

Stefan Blom, Spotify’s chief content and strategy officer, said: “With the top album and the top song this year, as well as his successful Summer Sixteen tour in the US, Drake continues to engage his fans in a way that only Drake can; it’s no surprise he is dominating the music industry.”

And now he is bringing his The Boy Meets World Tour to Europe, including a show at Sheffield Arena on Friday, February 17. It will his third date at the Attercliffe arena, following sellout shows in 2012 and 2014.

An Arena spokesman said: “Drake has asserted himself as a trailblazer across the creative world, holding the record for most number one hits on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Chart and selling out arenas around the globe. Drake commands massive influence in the hip-hop and contemporary music space as he continues to create and dominate on a worldwide scale.”

n Tickets, priced from £57.75, including booking fee, are now available at the arena box office and from 0114 256 5656 and www.sheffieldarena.co.uk