South Yorkshire shows for Wonderstuff duo

Music for “nights in genteel company” is promised when two of the stars British alt-rock favourites The Wonder Stuff take to the stage in South Yorkshire.

Aside from the roles as frontman and violinist respectively with the veteran Midlands band, Miles Hunt and Erica Nockalls regularly record and perform as a duo.

Since 2006, Miles and Erica have toured the UK, Europe and the USA. performing acoustic shows,including tracks from their own albums in addition to Wonder Stuff material and the occasional cover version, all interspersed with Miles’ trademark inter-song banter and insight into the background behind some of the tracks being performed.

And it is this pairing which will take to the stage at The Greystones in Sheffield on Thursday, September 21, and at Wroot Village Hall, near Doncaster, on Saturday, September 30.

The Wonder Stuff has enjoyed chart success over the years with songs such as Don’t Let Me Down Gently, The Size of a Cow, Dizzy and Welcome to the Cheap Seats.

But having celebrated The Wonder Stuff’s 30th anniversary in 2016 with a new album and an extensive touring schedule, Miles and Erica decided to head into calmer waters at the beginning of this year by returning to their long-running acoustic project.

After Not An Exit in 2007 and 2009’s Catching More Than We Miss, the pair’s third studio album, We Came Here To Work, was released last week.

Miles says: “As much as I love rockin’ out with the band, there is a side to me that enjoys a more relaxed approach to making music.

“Erica and I have been touring as an acoustic duo for 10 years now and we thought it was about time we added some new material to our acoustic arsenal.

Talking about the difference between the two projects, Miles says: “The music The Wonder Stuff make is for nights out with your friends.

“What Erica and I have hopefully done with We Came Here To Work is made music for nights spent at home in more genteel company.”

Peppered with Hunt’s trademark acerbic lyrics and Nockalls’ pleasingly angular string arrangements We Came Here To Work is described as “a stark and reflective piece of work”.

Tickets for The Greystones show, priced from £13, are now available from mygreystones.co.uk

Tickets for the Wroot show, priced £10, are available from 01302 771277.

Support at both shows comes from singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Will Hunt, son of ELO and Wizzard musician Bill Hunt and cousin of Miles.