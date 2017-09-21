Sherlocks Living for the Moment of biggest Sheffield headline show

Rising South Yorkshire stars The Sherlocks are gearing up for a triumphant homecoming gig this weekend.

The quartet bring their UK tour to a close with their first Sheffield show since the release of their debut album, top-six hit Live For The Moment, when they headline the main stage at the O2 Academy for the first time.

Drummer Brandon Crook said: “We’ve been working toward this for years.

“Finally we can go out on tour and the crowd will be singing every word back from the album.

“It’s going to be special.”

The Sheffield-based band – Brandon, his brother Kiaran on vocals, guitarist Josh Davidson and his brother Andy on bass – are not only the first band since Arctic Monkeys to sell out Sheffield’s iconic The Leadmill, but also scored the main support slot for the Kings of Leon arena tour earlier this year.

Support at the sell-out show comes from Glass Caves and Rosafocs.

The Sherlocks are then heading out on their first European headline tour, as well as dates in the USA,

They play Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Saturday, September 23 - contact the venue for ticket availability.