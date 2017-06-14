Sheffield show for Mr Blue Sky himself – ELO’s Jeff Lynne

Due to outstanding demand, Jeff Lynne’s ELO will be headlining Sheffield Arena ahead of their highly anticipated Wembley Stadium show.

More popular than ever, Jeff Lynne’s ELO continue to go from strength to strength, with not only his latest platinum album, Alone In The Universe a runaway success both commercially and critically, but also more than a million sales of ‘All Over The World - The Very Best Of Electric Light Orchestra’.

Known for their epic live shows and with a distinct style that seamlessly and innovatively blends rock, pop and classical, ELO has had 26 UK top-40 singles, such as Livin’ Thing, Mr Blue Sky and Sweet Talkin’ Woman, making Lynne’s sweeping productions some of the most recognisable music of the last 40 years and helping sell more than 50 million records worldwide.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO will be supported by Tom Chaplin for their Sheffield Arena gig.

Tom is best known for being the lead singer in the multi-million selling UK band Keane.

Tickets for Jeff Lynne’s ELO plus special guest Tom Chaplin at Sheffield Arena on Wednesday, June 21, are priced from £52.50 from the venue, online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk or by calling 0114 256 5656. The band play Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 24.

