Sheffield show for darling of Radio 2

Singer-songwriter, New Yorker, adopted Brit, darling of Radio 2, wife and mother...

Fans are invited to get up close and personal to Nell Bryden – all of the above – when she performs one of just four “relaxed, stripped back” shows in support of new album Bloom in Sheffield.

As well as singing and playing at The Greystones on Sunday, April 23 there will be lots of chat about the songs and the story behind them.

Nell says: “I wanted to do a few shows this spring that showed Bloom as I conceived it, which was in a very stripped back form.

“I wanted to go back to songwriting as the main impetus for me being a musician and get to the crux of those songs.

“I’m going out with just my keyboard player and I get to talk about where the songs came from and the process or recording them and writing them.

“The word ‘bloom’ encapsulates what the album’s about. It’s from a line in one of the songs I wrote, ‘find your garden where you bloom.’

“It’s that sense of ‘I have to make the album I want to make now, and come into my own’, so it feels like quite a renaissance for me.”

For tickets, priced from visit £17, visit www.mygreystones.co.uk

MORE MUSIC NEWS:

Doncaster date for blues duo

Sheffield’s While She Sleeps wake up fans with homecoming show

Queen and Adam Lambert to rock Sheffield