Sheffield rockers Def Leppard unveil 30th anniversary edition of classic Hysteria album

Sheffield rockers Def Leppard are to release a special 30th anniversary edition of their classic multi-million selling Hysteria album.

The band's fourth studio album from 1987 sold more than 30 million copies worldwide - and now fans can look forward to a new remastered version which will include bonus tracks and come in a variety of formats.

Hysteria is the band's best selling album to date, shifted 12 million copies in the USA and spawned seven hit singles, while also claiming the number one spot in both the UK and America.

Hysteria (Remastered 2017) will be released on August 4 and will come in various formats – Super Deluxe 5-CD/2-DVD, Deluxe 3-CD, Standard 1-CD and 2-LP Black Vinyl – as well as a limited edition 2-LP Coloured Vinyl. The reissue boasts B-sides and live tracks and additionally the audio for “In The Round In Your Face (Live)” on CD for the first time.

Lead singer Joe Elliott said: “It’s hard to believe that it’s been thirty years since the release of Hysteria…as in some respects it really does seem like only yesterday.

"So, to mark this milestone, we wanted to do something very special for our fans and give them the definitive version of the album, one that incorporates all of the memories and milestones that we caught on tape and some of the madness that we got up to on the road. We hope it means as much to you as it does to us."

Hysteria ranks as one of the most decorated and revered rock albums of all time.

UK’s Q magazine placed it among the 100 Greatest Albums of All Time and Rolling Stone touted it on the prestigious 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

The album spawned the huge hits Pour Some Sugar On Me, Animal, Love Bites, Hysteria, Rocket and “Armageddon It.

Among the new formats, the Super Deluxe Edition boasts 5-CD/2-DVDs including four books—Story Of, a Ross Halfin photo book, Discography, Hysteria Tour Program, and Tour Poster.

The band were formed at Sheffield's Tapton School in 1977 and their first ever gig was in the dining hall in A Block in Westfield School in Mosborough.