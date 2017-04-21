Sheffield favourites forced to cancel cave date

Sheffield favourites Cabaret Voltaire have been forced to cancel a planned underground show.

Cabaret Voltaire – who first formed in 1973 and enjoyed huge indie-chart success in the late 1970s and early 1980s – were due to play their first UK show in 20 years at The Devil’s Arse Cave, Castleton, on Saturday, April 29.

Billed as a performance “consisting solely of machines, multi-screen projections and Richard H Kirk”, the band promised new material and no nostalgia, but “a performance relevant to the 21st Century”.

However, it has now been cancelled.

A statement from Red Lodge Agency, on behalf of Kirk and the band, said: “It is with great regret that the forthcoming live show at The Devil’s Arse is going to have to be cancelled.

“Technical restrictions with the cave that we were not aware of, would mean the show would just not be good enough.

“A full refund will be available at the point of purchase.

“Sincere apologies.”

Cabaret Voltaire performed their first shows since the ’90s in 2014, as well as an hour-long set of unreleased material at a Dutch festival last year.

And speaking before the cancellation, Kirk said: “It’s totally new – I don’t play anything from the past.

“I always make it really clear that if you think you’re going to come and hear the greatest hits then don’t come because you’re not.

“What you might get is the same spirit.”

The cave itself has been host to a handful of performances in recent years.

Its entranceway serves as a natural amphitheatre, part of one of the largest cave systems in the Peak District.

