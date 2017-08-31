Rock 'n' Roll Star Liam Gallagher set to revisit Yorkshire

Regional fans of former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher are celebrating news of the iconic artist's return to the county.

Memories of Friday's Leeds Festival "Supersonic" set still as vivid as his language, news breaks today of the singer-songwriter's return to the city (here accompanied by epic tune titles emoji quiz) for first mainland tour show supporting eagerly anticipated debut solo album.

Northern followers will flock to First Direct Arena's December 3 date, first of nine British gigs after Belfast opener, showcasing anthemic As You Were tracks as well as Oasis standards.

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday September 8 at www.firstdirectarena.com or 0844 2481585 after pre-sale closes.

After a play list of emerging crowd-pleasers such as Wall of Glass, Chinatown and For What It’s Worth, alongside towering favourites including (revisited here) Morning Glory, Slide Away and Wonderwall, at last week's Leeds Fest, his distinctive solo vocals will grace the venue for the first time.

The October 6 album release will be on digital (standard and deluxe), CD (standard and deluxe) and vinyl (standard 12” and limited edition coloured 12” formats) formats with all tracks written or co-written by the man himself.

Special box set comes complete with coloured 12” vinyl album, exclusive 7” For What It’s Worth format, print designed by KlausVoorman - artist behind The Beatles’ Revolver album cover - and additional collectors’ items.

Hype surrounding arguably the music industry's baddest boy remains unabated while recent reviews confirm the 44-year-old Manc's continued stormin' stagecraft.

“He’s the ultimate rock ’n’ roll star at Glastonbury 2017… never underestimate the man, he was made for sets like this,” enthused indie bible NME.

The Times hailed him “the very essence of a rock ‘n’ roll star - it is good to have him back,” while The Guardian gushed "genuinely impressive - there was a real urgency and conviction to his performance.”

BBC News meanwhile said Liam “proved he can still belt out a rock 'n' roll banger, shake a tambourine and wear a cagoule indoors as convincingly as anyone - as well as capture the hearts of the people of Manchester and beyond.”