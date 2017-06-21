Punk poet John Otway ready to rock Sheffield pub

Fans are invited to enjoy a comedy night of punk and poetry when acclaimed cabaret performer and “rock’n’roll’s greatest failure” John Otway takes to the stage in Sheffield.

It is 40 years since the punk rock explosion of 1977 when Otway and Wild Willy Barrett broke onto the scene with the double-A side hit Really Free and Beware of the Flowers.

Since then the singer-songwriter has survived in a changing pop world thanks to the brilliant songs he wrote back then and continues to write, building a sizeable cult audience through extensive touring, a surreal sense of humour and a self-deprecating underdog persona.

Now he is back with “an unmissable experience” at Sheffield’s The Greystones, offering a night of “musical mayhem and shambolic incompetence from one of the UK’s truly eccentric cult artists”.

A venue spokesman said: “This is a do-not-miss show guaranteed to put a smile on your face.”

An Evening With John Otway is at The Greystones on Saturday, June 24.

Tickets, priced from £12, are now available from mygreystones.co.uk