Prog-rock pioneers say big YES to Sheffield show

Fifty years since their formation, five veteran rockers have said Yes to a UK tour.

Yes, 2018 marks half a century since the formation of the legendary group, one of the biggest bands in prog-rock history and pioneers of the genre.

And now, to celebrate this golden anniversary, Yes – guitarist Steve Howe, drummer Alan White, keyboardist Geoff Downes, singer Jon Davison, and bassist Billy Sherwood – are embarking on a 10-date tour in March, including a show in Sheffield.

The tour will feature not only many of the band’s classic hits, but performances of sides one and four and an excerpt from side three of their 1973 album Tales from Topographic Oceans, the first Yes album to top the UK album charts.

Steve says: “We want to mark this anniversary with a tour that encompasses some of our best-loved work – we want to play things we enjoy, maybe songs we haven’t done in a while.”

The UK tour opens in Bristol, before the second show in Sheffield.

It ends with two shows in London, which will include a 50th Anniversary fan convention, while artist Roger Dean, whose landscapes have become synonymous with the band’s albums, will unveil new Close To The Edge paintings.

Geoff says: “I feel enormously privileged be a part of the legacy of the incredible and unique line of musicians in Yes.

“The band has always remained fresh and inventive throughout its 50-year history and created an amazing catalogue of music that has inspired millions from all generations.”

Yes were formed in London in 1968 by Jon Anderson and the late Chris Squire.

The band has gone through a number of line-up changes through the years.

And over the decades, Yes have gone on to release a string of hit songs, including UK top-1o hit Wonderous Stories and US number one Owner of a Lonely Heart, as well as winning a prestigious Grammy award for best rock instrumental performance in 1985 for the two-minute track Cinema.

To date, the veteran band has released 21 studio albums, 14 live albums, 32 compilation albums and 34 singles.

Yes albums, including Fragile, Close to the Edge, Tales from Topographic Oceans, Relayer, Going For the One,Tormato, Drama and 90125, have been certified multi-platinum, double-platinum, platinum, and more, selling more than 50 million records during the band’s long and successful career that has so far spanned six decades – firmly establishing their place as one of the world’s most influential, ground-breaking, respected and loved progressive rock bands.

And Yes, who were inducted into the rock’n’roll hall of fame in April, will release Topographic Drama – Live Across America, a new live album recorded during their 2016/17 US tours later in the year,

Alan says: “Reflecting on the past 46 years that I’ve devoted my life to playing Yes music, it’s been an interesting journey and a true labour of love.

“I’ve always believed in the power of music.

“The band’s recent induction to the rock’n’roll hall of fame and our Grammy award back in 1985 are testament to the longevity of influence our music has had through the years.

“I’m extremely grateful to continue to be performing on stages for our dedicated fans.

“And I look forward to our 50th Anniversary performing together in 2018.

“It’s been a great ride.”

The Yes: 50th anniversary show is at Sheffield City Hall on Wednesday, March 14.

Tickets to the show are now on sale, from sheffieldcityhall.co.uk and front row, meet-and-greet and VIP packages are available from yesworld.com