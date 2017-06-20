Peter Andre, Atomic Kitten, Boyzlife and Union J all announce summer concerts at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A galaxy of pop stars are all set to rock Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park this summer.

The ever-popular Safari Nights are back at the Branton attraction with Peter Andre, Union J, Boyzlife and Atomic Kitten all set to star.

The feast of summer attraction runs every Saturday in August along with extended opening hours at the walkthrough wildlife adventure.

The shows kick off with a bang on August 5 when Mysterious Girl star Peter Andre will takethe stage.

August 12 will see Union J perform and since the X Factor in 2012, they have performed around the world, and are now set to bring their incredible live show to the park.

Global superstars Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy from Westlife and Boyzone, will join forces on August 19 to create Boyzlife. They have had sold out tours all throughout 2016 and 2017, and will be bringing a few surprises to their show.

The final night’s headliners are Atomic Kitten on August 26. The all-girl band, best known for hits such as Whole Again, are celebrating 19 years as one of the world’s most loved groups.

Each evening the entertainment starts at 5pm with local bands, live acoustic acts, face-painting, acrobats as the excitement builds for the main event from 7.30 to 9 pm (separate special event tickets inlcuding all day access and evening entertainment required in advance).

“Safari Nights are a highlight of the summer and this year we are really excited by the line-up ,” said John Minion, CEO of the park at Branton, near Doncaster.

“It’s great to see families relaxed and enjoying the summer holidays and we know how much people look forward to these nights. This year, we are confident we have what is the strongest line up ever.”

Safari Nights also offer a unique opportunity to see some of the world’s rarest and most at risk animals after hours, while enjoying top live entertainment as well as a family-friendly bangless fireworks finale.

Visitors can make the most of the summer sunshine, with last entry at 7pm with the animal walk-throughs – getting close to some of the world's most rare and beautiful animals such as Amur Tigers and Leopards - and play areas open until 8pm. The concert-field evening’s entertainment continues until just after 9pm.

Tickets for the Safari Nights can be purchased online with prices ranging from £18.50 for adults, £15.50 for children age 3-15 years and children under 2 going free.