Irish Strypes to Plug gap in Sheffield

Young Irish quartet The Strypes bring their brand of rock’n’roll to Sheffield next week with a show at Plug.

A Plug spokesman said: “This young, Irish, four-piece, new wave band draw inspiration from 1960s’ R&B and 1970s’ pub rock bands such as The Stones, Yardbirds & Dr Feelgood.”

Music legend Sir Elton John is a fan. He said: “They have a knowledge of R&B and blues at 16 years of age that I have only amassed in my 65 years. They’re just like a breath of fresh air.”

The band shot to fame in 2013 when their debut album Snapshot reached number five in the charts.

Follow-up Little Victories was a top-20 hit in 2015.

This summer tour follows the release of their third album, Spitting Image last week.

A band spokesman said: “Spitting Image will bowl people over with its breadth of styles. While The Strypes still pays diligence to the old R&B influencers that they have always loved and been attached too, they are now fully embracing a new found love for New Wave which has had equal, if not more influence on their new songs.”

The Strypes play Plug on Friday, June 30. For tickets, priced from £12.50, visit the-plug.com