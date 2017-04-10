Iconic Sheffield band Cabaret Voltaire choose Devil's Arse cave to play first UK gig in 20 years

Iconic Sheffield band Cabaret Voltaire will play their UK gig in more than 20 years at the Devil's Arse cave.

The band have announced their first UK performance in over 20 years at cave - also known as Peak Cavern - in Castleton, Derbyshire on Saturday 29 April.

Billed as a performance consisting solely of machines, multi-screen projections and Richard H. Kirk, Cabaret Voltaire will perform entirely new material for a performance relevant to the 21st Century with no nostalgia.

The Devil’s Arse has been host to a handful of performances in recent years - its entranceway serves as a natural amphitheatre and, as part of one of the largest cave systems in the Peak District, it will be a unique host to the return of Cabaret Voltaire to the UK.

Cabaret Voltaire performed their first shows since the 1990s in 2014.

Band frontman Richard H. Kirk explained “It’s totally new, I don’t play anything from the past. I always make it really clear that if you think you’re going to come and hear the greatest hits then don’t come because you’re not. What you might get is the same spirit.”

The band formed in Sheffield in 1973 and early work consisted primarily of Dada-influenced performance art and experimentation with tape machines, helping to pioneer industrial music in the mid-1970s.

Tickets are available from HERE

