From Bombay to Sheffield for Mr Jukes

Bombay Bicycle Club frontman Jack Steadman brings his solo show to Sheffield this weekend following the release of his debut album, God First.

Jack, who performs under the name Mr Jukes, said: “I loved the challenge of writing songs for the band but as a naturally restless person, after the last

album my mind wandered to ideas I couldn’t imagine doing within Bombay.

“On this project I have the freedom to go right to the end of any idea I might have, so if I want to use, say, a Grant Green sample and have Charles Bradley singing over it, I can do that. It’s been very exciting.”

“I can’t wait to play this album live.

“I’ve somehow found myself with a nine-piece band, no electronics just organic soulful horns, vocals, keys, drums and me on bass.

And Mr Jukes admits there is more to come, having rushed to write new stuff as soon as his first single, Angels/Your Love, was released in March.

He said: “The moment it was released, I ran back to the studio to write something new.

“You immediately want to write something better then the last thing you did.”

Mr Jukes is at The Leadmill on Saturday, September 23 - see leadmill.co.uk