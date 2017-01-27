Fleetwood Mac tribute to rock Sheffield

Rumour has it there is an excellent Fleetwood Mac tribute band around – so good in fact that Mick Fleetwood introduces them on stage at every show and a former Mac member tours with them occasionally.

Amazingly, the rumours are true.

And what’s more, the band is undertaking a Hits To Blues Tour.

Formed by ex-Merseybeats drummer Allan Cosgrove more than two decades ago, the band is going from strength to strength.

Their stunningly accurate performance of the music of Fleetwood Mac is so good the band is officially endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founder and drummer Mick Fleetwood himself!

“That’s right,” says Allan. “He recorded a video introduction that we play at every show – in fact, he might be doing another one for us soon.”

It must be gratifying to be held in such esteem by the people you are emulating on stage.

“Of course it is, yes,” says Allan.

“Mick’s behind us 100 per cent which is humbling – after all they don’t require us to spread the word about their music.”

And a former member appears with the band – on some dates in the last tour, guitarist Rick Vito, who replaced Lindsay Buckingham in the Eighties, appeared with the band.

“He did and it was a great honour,” says Allan.

“Sadly, he won’t be with us on this tour, but hopefully he’ll be back toward the end of next year.”

The hits of Fleetwood Mac are legendary and they enjoyed had two separate “careers”.

Early on, when led by Peter Green, they were a blues act and enjoyed success with hits like Albatross, Man Of The World and Oh Well.

Following many changes, the band reinvented themselves in the mid-Seventies and became one of the biggest bands on the planet with smash hits such as Little Lies, Dreams, Tusk and The Chain, later the theme tune to BBC television’s coverage of Formula 1.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac cover all the bases and showcase the whole career of the legendary band.

“It’s an honour to play these songs,” says Allan. “The bands’ catalogue are the songs of my life and there’s nearly six decades’ worth of material.

“Plus, I was speaking to Rick recently and they are thinking of going back into the studio.”

Since the last tour, there have been a couple of changes to the band, one of them being that Allan will not be behind the drums this time.

“We have a new drummer in Paul Walsh, who has played with us before, and a new bassist in Etienne Gerrard,” he explains.

“They both have a great love and appreciation for the music, especially the Peter Green material.”

The tour, which arrives at Sheffield City Hall tomorrow, is called Hits to Blues, with the band “expanding” the early blues part of the set.

“They do give us a bit of poetic licence, but you can’t get away from the ‘big’ numbers,” says Allan.

“There are some new songs in the set.

“One of them is Jigsaw Puzzle Blues which was the b-side of Albatross.”

However, keeping such a large show on the road can be tough.

“It’s certainly hard work,” says Allan. “There’s six months’ of work going into 60 dates.

“There’s eight of us on stage and a technical crew as well. We are certainly kept on our toes.

“The show is forever expanding and we are paying homage to a great band.”

“It’s hard work, but it’s well worth it.”

The whole band always looks forward to touring.

“Every single venue is special,” says Allan. “And that’s because the people some out to join the party. You just dream of doing something like this.”

Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac will be bringing their ‘Hits To Blues’ tour to Sheffield City Hall tomorrow, Friday, January 27.

n For tickets, priced from £23.50, call 0114 278 9789, visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk