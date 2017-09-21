Five-star attraction at South Yorkshire festival

Nineties boyband 5ive – famous for hits such as Slam Dunk (Da Funk) – are back together and preparing to headline a South Yorkshire music festival.

Original members Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon will appear at TFest, at Tickhill Cricket Ground on Saturday, September 23.

The band shot to fame in the late 90s, with hits such as Everybody Get Up, If Ya Gettin’ Down and number ones Keep on Movin and Let’s Dance, going on to sell more than 20 million records.

After breaking up in 2001, they reformed, unsuccessfully, in 2006 and then again 2013 when they starred in ITV’s The Bug Reunion TV show.

They will be joined by more than 30 artists across two stages at the festival, including Sheffield’s Bang Bang Romeo and Leeds favourites The Dunwells.

Now in its fourth year, TFest has grown to become one of the biggest festivals in the area, featuring two stages and a range of family activities.

Tickets for TFest are available from t-fest.co.uk