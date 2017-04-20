Doncaster date for blues duo

A “world-renowned blues duo” are set to hit the stage in Doncaster.

Paul Lamb and Chad Strentz play the town’s Roots Music Club tomorrow (Friday April 21).

A club spokesman said “Beginning to play in clubs at the age of 15, Paul has more than 30 years experience entertaining in England and beyond. He has represented Britain in the World Harmonica Championship.

“With his band, the King Snakes, he has won countless awards and been inducted into the British Blues Awards’ hall of fame.

“Chad amazes with years of experience as a vocalist and guitarist. He performs a great balance of blues, boogie, swing and good time jump.

n Tickets to see the Paul Lamb & Chad Strentz at Roots are £11 on the door, or £9 in advance from www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk