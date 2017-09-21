Coast along to see Bristolians rock Sheffield

Bristol rockers Coasts arrive in Sheffield tomorrow as part of a huge 38-date nationwide tour.

It comes following the release of their second album, This Life, last month, the follow-up to their 2016 self-titled debut album in February 2016.

A spokesman said: “Packed full of poppy hooks, rocky riffs and big choruses, This Life is the product of 12 months intensive studio work by the band,

“Forming in 2011 as students in Bristol, Coasts have established a huge fanbase that has seen the band sell out venues across the globe, as well as massive homecomings, including an unforgettable night at Camden’s Roundhouse last year.

“Having clocked up millions of streams, 130,000 Facebook likes and more than 100,000 sales thanks to singles such as Modern Love, A Rush of Blood, and You and Oceans, Coasts career has taken them to the very top of the game, with appearances at festivals such as Glastonbury.

Coasts play The Leadmill on Friday, September 22. For tickets, priced from £8, see leadmill.co.uk