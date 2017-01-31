Bowie fans will be in Heaven 17 with Holy Holy’s Sheffield stardust show

Heaven 17 star and Sheffield favourite Glenn Gregory is preparing to take to the stage in the city in tribute to David Bowie.

Holy Holy, featuring Glenn on vocals, are to perform the first live rendition of Bowie’s hit album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars in its entirety.

A tour spokesman said: “Rediscover an album and talent that shaped and changed the face of music forever in this once-in-a-lifetime show.”

Holy Holy was formed in 2014 by long-time Bowie producer Tony Visconti and Woody Woodmansey to perform The Man Who Sold the World album live – Tony not only produced this classic 1970 album but also played bass on it with Woody on drums and the legendary late Mick Ronson on guitar.

Tony worked closely with Bowie throughout his career producing with him on no less than 12 albums, including David Bowie, Young Americans, Heroes, Reality and Bowie’s final album, 2016’s Blackstar.

Holy Holy comprises Tony, Woody, Glenn, The Alarm’s James Stevenson on guitar and Berenice Scott and Jessica Morgan on keyboards.

n They play the Foundry, Sheffield, on Friday, April 14. Tickets, priced £27.50, are now available from www.ticketweb.co.uk or 0844 477 1000.

