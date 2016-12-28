Arctic Monkeys tribute at Sheffield music festival

It may still be 2016, but tickets are already on sale for the 2017 Mosborough Music Festival.

However, due to the imminent development of the former Westfield School site in Mosborough, which has been the festival’s home since it began in 2011, next year’s event is taking place at Don Valley Bowl, Attercliffe.

A number of acts have already been confirmed and early-bird tickets are now on sale for the event on Saturday, June 3.

A festival spokesman said: “Some 24 bands will play on three stages. We are excited with the line-up we have already secured and equally excited about our move to a bigger and better venue.

“Join us for a brilliant day of music in a safe and friendly family environment.”

Bands already confirmed include Arctic Monkeys tribute act Antarctic Monkeys, Sheffield’s own The SSS, The Wired and Sweet Little Machine and festival favourites Marquis Drive.

Early-bird tickets are now on sale from www.mosboroughmusicfestival.co.uk priced £15 for adults and £6 for juniors – under-10s go free.

The price rises to £17,50 on January 5 and £20 on February 2.

Tickets on the day – if any remain – are £25.