Help The Star net £1,000 at charity football match for Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity

The Star is after your help to net £1,000 for Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity with our charity football match this weekend - including a half time crossbar challenge and prizes up for grabs.

We have teamed up with Sheffield FC - the world's oldest football club - for a fundraising football fun day at their stadium in Sheffield Road, Dronfield, this Sunday, July 16, from 1pm. Kick off is 2pm.

Sponsored by 26RR Fitness, Sheffield FC have provided prizes including Sheffield FC season tickets, memberships and even copies of the original Sheffield FC rules and more.

There will also be the chance for five lucky people to win prizes by taking part in a crossbar challenge at half time.

The pub and club snack bar will be open, serving up pies,chips, other hot snacks, hot, cold and alcoholic drinks, sweets and chocolate. Gates are 1pm and kick off is 2pm.

Tickets are adults £4; Under-16a £1; Family ticket (two adults and two children) £7.

The target is to raise £1,000 and we're already almost half way there so get involved and score for The Children's Hospital Charity

DONATE TODAY: If you are going, or not, you can still donate - please give what you can via the JustGiving page created by organiser Karl Wiley at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/s-williamson.



"The Star helps out as many charities as we can, in all kinds of ways and we feel we can really help the Children's Hospital Charity with this fun day out, " said Karl, a Media Sales Advisor.

"So if you enjoy a bit football or even just want to help out for a good cause please come down and show your support. As all money raised will go to the charity.

"Donating through JustGiving is simple, fast and totally secure. Your details are safe - they'll never sell them on or send unwanted emails. Once you donate, they'll send your money directly to the charity. So it's the most efficient way to donate - saving time and cutting costs for the charity."



Sheffield FC, founded in 1857, is the the oldest club in the world playing association football. It initially played games under the Sheffield rules and did not officially adopt the FA rules until 1878.

The club competes in the Rules derby with near neighbours Hallam.

In 2004 they were given the FIFA Order of Merit - an award given to only one other club, Real Madrid - and in 2007 they were inducted into the English football hall of fame, to commemorate their 150th anniversary.

On the pitch, the club's finest hour came in 1904 when they won the FA Amateur Cup, a competition conceived after a suggestion by Sheffield. They also finished as runners up of the FA Vase in 1977.