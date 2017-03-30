FREE: Guitar king Joe Bonamassa album download ahead of Sheffield Arena date

Guitar king Joe Bonamassa plays Sheffield Arena on April 24 and to celebrate he is giving every reader a free 12-track download album.

It features I Know Where I Belong, Mountain Time, The River, Bridge To Better Days, One Of These Days, The Ballad Of John Henry, Blue and Evil, Dust Bowl, Driving Towards The Daylight, Slow Train, Different Shades Of Blue and Drive.

Bonamassa, aged 39, is widely acknowledged by fans and critics alike as one of the the greatest guitar players on the planet. Want to know what all the fuss is about? Get this free album to find out.

FREE ALBUM DOWNLOAD: Simply visit his website - at jbonamassa.com - and click the free album link at the top of the page. You will be asked for an email address and a link will be sent to it, from which to immediately download the MP3 tracks.

All the songs will be contained in one ZIP file, which many mobile devices cannot open. So download this on a computer, open and then transfer the songs to your phone, tablet or other music player.

There is plenty advice on how to do this on the jbonamassa.com site.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets to see him at Sheffield Arena on Monday, April 24 are £57.75 to £84, including fees. Buy in person, call 0114 256 5656 or visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

The April 2017 UK tour will feature Joe alongside a hand-picked group of world-class musicians playing material from his latest album Blues of Desperation plus classic Bonamassa fan favourites.

He has a lot of material to choose from. In the past 13 years he has put out 15 solo albums, through his independent record label J&R Adventures, of which 11 have topped the Billboard Blues charts.

AUDIO: Listen to Joe Bonamassa's chat with Graham Walker about his forthcoming April 2017 UK tour - CLICK HERE.

Bonamassa will also play Edinburgh, Blackpool and two nights at London's Royal Albert Hall. Full details below.

Guitar man Joe Bonamassa. Photo: Rick Gould

JOE BONAMASSA - APRIL 2017 UK TOUR

Edinburgh Usher Hall, Tuesday 18 April 2017

Royal Albert Hall, Thursday 20 April 2017

Royal Albert Hall, Friday 21 April 2017

Blackpool Opera House, Saturday 22 April 2017

Sheffield Arena, Monday 24 April 2017

BOOK ONLINE: Visit ticketmaster.co.uk and also buy at www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates

24 HOUR TICKET HOTLINE: 0844 844 0444

For more information visit jbonamassa.com follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JoeBonamassa and Twitter @JBONAMASSA