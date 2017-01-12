Food review: Bunker down with waffles, moose and bear at cosy Sheffield cabin

It’s the warmth that hits you first - and then the sight of a moose and a bear and a wool blanket to snuggle in while browsing the menu.

The cosy, quirky ranch that is The Cabin on The Moor also has a wide choice of seating, but even on a late Saturday afternoon the place was packed. A good sign to say this cafe has only been open for a few months.

The Cabin food review

Owners Linz Lonchar and her American husband George made the life-changing decision to open up their dream business, serving home-made pancakes and waffles to follow George’s family tradition.

Food is made to order and we didn’t have to wait long for our dishes.

Staff are friendly and calm and tables were quickly cleared. The menus could have benefitted from a wipe here and there, but perhaps that’s not surprising with the style of food.

The produce is sourced locally where possible, from Cannon Hall Farm’s bacon and sausages which can be tasted as a pancake topping to Dungworth’s Our Cow Molly ice-cream which I sampled on my root-beer float. It’s not often you can drink real root beer locally so well worth a try.

The Cabin food review Pancake with bananas and strawberries

I was tempted by the Pikes Peak Pancake Challenge, some 12 pancakes with a choice of three toppings for £18.95, but that sounded too ambitious. I opted for waffles with maple-mustard mushrooms, with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, Greek yoghurt and chives, at £5.95. This was served with a side of rocket and maple balsamic.

The waffles were thick yet light and fluffy, and surprisingly filling. The succulent mushrooms came in a creamy sauce while the maple sweetness was perfectly balanced by the sharpness of the mustard. There were also choices of various bagels and most dishes can be had gluten-free.

If you can bear -sorry - dessert there are plenty of options, from sweet pancakes and waffles to cheesecake, and muffins. But when in a log cabin the maple pecan pie (£2.95) was a must.

Melt in the mouth pastry contained a sticky syrupy bourbon filling and was topped with candied pecans and maple glaze.

With the trend for hygge showing no signs of slowing, this spot next to Atkinsons, takes you away from the hustle and bustle of a busy day and into a happy environment.

With outdoor seating available, Linz and George plan to add more suitable shakes and ice creams for summer, and look out for seasonal specials such as an enhanced pancake day menu and Valentine’s Day treats.

More bistro nights are also on the cards.

Our bill was £19.45, including drinks.

Star ratings out of five:

Food: 4

Service: 5

Atmosphere: 4

Value: 4

