Excitement builds for LEGO exhibition

Brick City – the latest exhibition soon to open at 20-21 Visual Arts Centre – will give visitors the chance to explore the world, through LEGO!

Artist Warren Elsmore and his team have carefully recreated iconic buildings and landmarks from around the world entirely out of this beloved children’s toy. Brick City allows you to travel the world from the lively streets of Rio de Janeiro and New York, to Copenhagen and Venice, and from medieval Japan to glitzy Las Vegas.

The Brick City exhibition features over 60 models from across five continents. Whereas the smallest models are made up over less than 100 bricks, the jaw-dropping centrepiece of the exhibition is London St Pancras Station, which is built from 180,000 pieces of LEGO and measures two by four metres.

LEGO bricks are unique in their appeal, having been a top-selling toy for over fifty years. The use of LEGO in art inspires creativity and encourages us to look at bit closer at the architecture of our global cities. Warren’s spectacular models have been exhibited across the globe and enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people.

Cllr Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at North Lincolnshire Council, said:

“We all have fond memories of playing with LEGO so I’m sure Brick City will entice a wide audience – both the young and the young at heart! The models in the exhibition are so well-thought out and intricate that you’ll be amazed by what Warren and his team have managed to create with just LEGO.”

Brick City will open at 20-21 Visual Arts Centre, Church Square, Scunthorpe on Saturday 13 May and run until 17 June 2017.

To celebrate the opening on Brick City, 20-21 will be hosting a family fun day on Saturday 13 May. Come along between 10am and 4pm, see the exhibition and get hands on with everyone’s favourite building blocks and free craft activities.

The Brick City exhibition is sponsored by Clugstons Construction. For more information, visit the 20-21 website at www.2021visualartscentre.co.uk.