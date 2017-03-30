EASTER GUIDE: A cracking list of what’s on in Doncaster

Anyone wanting a cracking Easter break need look no further than this guide to what is happening in Doncaster - no yolk!

There’s a host of activites and events lined up over the seasonal break, something to suit all tastes and for all types of budgets.

Youngsters in Woodfield Park with the Easter Bunny

For families, the two week break can put a huge dent in the pocket but we have tried to pick out things going on that are cheap, or, even better, free.

The first one which costs nothing is the Easter fair which is being held at Woodfield Park on Good Friday, April 14, between 11am and 4pm.

Not only is admission free, but so is the parking, and it offers fun for all.

There will be Easter trails, a visit from the Easter bunny, gift stalls, children’s crafts, children’s rides, tombola, abirds ofprey display, plant and garden products, Easter bonnet competition, Easter treats in the Victorian tea rooms and much more.

Woodfield Park, formerly St Catherine’s, is situated at Tickhill Road, Balby. For more details telephone 01302 798000.

Join in a children’s Easter party at Fuzzy Eds in The Highway Man, Great North Road, Woodlands, on Friday, April 7 between 5-7pm.

There will be an Easter basket with yummy treats that is being raffled off for charity and a visit from the Easter bunny too.

Admission is by £5 ticket only which must be bought in advance, pop into the pub or telephone 01302 723559.

There will be a spring-themed treasure hunt at Potteric Carr on Sunday April 16.

Drop-in and follow the clues with prizes and crafts at the end.

Admission is £6 per child (£4 for members) with accompanying adults free.

Call 01904 659570 for futher information or visit www.ywt.org.uk/what’s-on.

Just down the road at Sandtoft are ‘Easter Weekend Trolleydays’ remembering vehicles from the 50 years ago at the trolleybus museum.

Open from Saturday April 15 to Monday April 17, there is a free bus to the musuem from Doncaster Interchange (bay C6) on the Monday, returning to the interchange from Sandtoft at 4pm (journey takes approximately 40 minutes).

Brodsworth Hall and Gardens is hosting an Easter Adventure Quest between Friday April 14 and MondayApril 17, 11am-5pm.

A spokesman said: “Be a challenge champion this Easter weekend.

“Join in the quest, meet a character from the past and crack the clues as you explore Brodsworth Hall & Gardens.

“There’s a chocolate reward for successful adventurers so be sure to join in the fun.

“Be sure to visit our new adventure playground and take a break in the tearoom serving a selection of delicious food or bring a picnic to enjoy in the gardens.”

The event is suitable for families.

Admission is free for English Heritage members, or £10.90 for adults. £6.50 for children aged five to 15-years-old, £9.80 concessions and £28.30 for a family.

There is an Easter Eggsravaganza at the Frenchgate Shopping Centre. On Tuesday April 11 - Decorate your ‘bunny money box’; Wednesday April 12 - Decorate your Easter cookies; Thursday April 13 - daffodil head bopper and Easter egg hunt. All are free.