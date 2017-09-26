Bake with Lizzie - ginger treacle puddings

It’s pudding week!

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Lizzie Schofield has a delicious and comforting pudding recipe to chase away the chill, and enjoy as the temperature drops and nights draw in.

Sheffield baker Lizzie is going to be cooking up a weekly recipe for Star readers, and this is her second welcome offering – inspired by the Great British Bake Off.

Lizzie said: “These ginger treacle sponges are a really impressive pudding to serve up

. “Packed with autumnal flavours they are perfect served after a Sunday roast.

“Or even, dare I say it, as an alternative to Christmas pudding?”

INGREDIENTS include;

120g unsalted butter

80g caster sugar

120g self-raising flour

2 large eggs

6 tbsp. golden syrup

1 ½ tbsp. fresh white breadcrumbs

Zest of 1 lemon

1 ½ tsp ground ginger

1 tbsp. whole milk

You will also need six pudding moulds

METHOD

1. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4.

2. Generously grease the pudding moulds with butter.

3. Spoon a tbsp. of golden syrup into the base of each pudding mould.

4. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs evenly over the syrup; this will stop the syrup sinking too far into the sponge.

5. Add the butter and sugar to a mixing bowl and beat until pale and creamy.

6. Add the lemon zest and mix in.

7. In a separate bowl, lightly beat the eggs then add to the mixture in two stages, gently beating until combined.

8. Using a large metal spoon fold in the flour, ginger and a pinch of salt.

9. Add the milk to loosen the mixture slightly.

10. Spoon evenly into the moulds, about one heaped tbsp. per mould.

11. Set a low wire rack into a deep roasting tray.

12. Put the moulds on to the rack, then pour boiling water in to the tin to come about a third of the way up the sides of the moulds.

13. Transfer to the oven, then bake for 30 minutes until the sponge is golden and risen.

Remove the puddings from the tin, rest for a few minutes then invert on to plates and serve immediately with clotted cream or custard.

Recipes supplied by Lizzie Schofield @bakesbybutter

For more from Lizzie visit the website :

www.bakesbybutter.com