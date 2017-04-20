Ten great things to do

Looking for something to do? Here’s a list of our top ten

1. A year drawing trees

Local artist-illustrator Jane Horton drew a lot of trees in 2016: 366 to be precise. She set herself this challenge to keep herself drawing every day of the year, and logged each drawing in a sketchbook, filling seven of them. A Year of Drawing Trees exhibition is on in Samuel Worth Chapel in the General Cemetery, S11, for one day only on, Saturday, April 22, 10-4pm. There are 366 drawings by Jane Horton on show, one for each day in 2016. All are welcome. Drawn to Draw

2. Grand Final

The heats have taken place, and now it’s time for The Grand Final of & The Lamproom’s Got Talent 2017. A great night of variety is lined up - with singers, dancers, instrumentalists and song and dance acts - the winner and runner-up will be announced on the night and there may also be some surprise guests taking part! The evening is hosted by Peter Foster and the following acts are confirmed as finalists on Saturday, April 22, 7.30pm:- Olivia Athorn - singer, Dee Clark - singer and guitarist, Dance Fusion - dance group, Amelia Driver - singer, George Ellis - singer, Jake Gaskell - singer, Gracie and Ella - song and dance duo, Emilia Hill - singer and guitarist, Georgia Mahoney - singer, Jacob Whitehead - singer. Come along and support live entertainment in your town, you won’t be disappointed! barnsleylamproom.com

3. Fantastic Mr Fox

A juicy tale of greed, pride and the power of friendship, this brand new flagship production for the Roald Dahl centenary celebrations promises a dahlicious theatrical feast with live music and songs and gloriumptious designs. A wondercrump treat for the whole family! Roald Dahl’s Fantastic Mr Fox comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday 2 – Saturday, May 6. Tickets from £9, from Sheffield Theatres’ Box Office in-person, tel. 0114 249 6000 or Sheffield Theatres

4. Don’t Look Back

With a UK tour coming soon and recently winning his Nobel Prize, Bob Dylan continues to be one of the most influential and controversial artists on the planet and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of D.A. Pennebaker’s classic 1967 Bob Dylan film Don’t Look Back and the 1965 tour it covers, the film will be touring the UK following in the footsteps of Bob Dylan’s 1965 tour. Showroom Cinema, Sheffield, Sunday, April 30. Tickets Showroom Workstation

5. Cabaret Voltaire

First UK performance in over 20 years live at The Devil’s Arse Cave, (aka Peak Cavern), in Castleton, Derbyshire on Saturday, April 29, with support from Randolph & Mortimer. Billed as a performance consisting solely of machines, multi-screen projections and Richard H. Kirk, Cabaret Voltaire will perform entirely new material for a performance relevant to the 21st Century with no nostalgia. Tickets £40, available from The Leadmill

6. Jane Eyre

The National Theatre bring their thrillng and imaginative new adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s masterpiece Jane Eyre to the Lyceum Theatre until Saturday, April 22.

Tickets can be purchased from Sheffield Theatres’ Box Office in-person, tel. 0114 249 6000 or online at Sheffield Theatres and are priced from £16.00.

Concessions and group discounts are available.

7. Roots Music Club

Paul Lamb and Chad Strentz are a world renowned blues harp duo. Beginning to play in clubs at age 15, Paul has over 30 years experience entertaining in England and beyond. He has represented Britain in the World Harmonica Championship. He is the undisputed master of the blues harmonica. The Ukrainian Centre, 48 Beckett Road, Doncaster DN2 4AD, Friday, April 21, 7.30pm Tickets £11 otd or £9 in adv. from We Got Tickets, Roots Music Club

8. Exhibition

Adrian Ashworth: Somewhere In Time, Barnsley photographer Adrian Ashworth explores the relationships between those living with dementia and their carers in a new collection of intimate portraits. Barnsley photographer Adrian Ashworth is probably most well-known for his images of Yorkshire and the Peak District. He has also previously been a professional photographer for Barnsley Metropolitan Council, covering official engagements and live music events. However, Adrian’s focus suddenly changed two years ago when his father was diagnosed with Dementia. The Civic, Hanson Street, Barnsley, Saturday, April 22 until Saturday, June, 3 Monday - Saturday, 10-5pm. Free Admission. For more information and to book call the Box Office tel. 01226 327000 or visit Barnsley Civic

9. The Sundowners

In raring anticipation of their two bountiful new releases on cult Liverpool label Skeleton Key Records - emphatic indie force The Sundowners and the veritable Godfather of Scouse-Psych Edgar Jones & The Joneses have come together for a joint headline tour of mind bending proportions and Cut Glass Kings have been anointed as tour support , at Opium 10, Barnsley, April 28, and The Rocking Chair, Sheffield, May 5.

Tickets See Tickets

10. Family Theatre

Join Full House Theatre on a high jinks journey of joy and rediscovering of the past in their family show The Elves and The Shoemaker at The Civic, Barnsley, Sunday, April 23 at 2.30pm. Tickets £8, £6 conc. and £5 child. For more information and to book call the Box Office, tel. 01226 327000 or visit Barnsley Civic