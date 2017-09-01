South Yorkshire arts festival kicks off

A South Yorkshire-based community arts festival is promising an extravaganza of arts, crafts and dance this weekend.
The Dearne Community Arts Festival kicks off today and there will be a whole host of different events in and around the Dearne Playhouse in Goldthorpe all weekend.
Artists will display their work in a marquee outside the venue, along with a photographic exhibition.
There will also be a gallery of paintings and a wide range of crafts on display, including mask-making, cake decoration and cross-stitch, along with demonstrations of floristy, massage and creative writing — led by poet Ian McMillan, the 'Bard of Barnsley'.
Singing, music and dance performances will grace the theatre’s stage.
