More funds for breast cancer patients in Doncaster, thanks to young dancers

Spectacular dance shows and the support they received has resulted in a grand cash sum to help the work of a vital cancer unit.

Performers from the Riley School of Dance staged shows over three nights and made a fantastic £1,450 for the Jasmine Centre at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

About a year’s organisation and planning had gone in to the performances, to ensure all aspects including choreography, rehearsals, costumes and scenery were all as desired.

Over 100 pupils aged from three to 18 years took part in the shows that were held at CAST in Doncaster last July.

The Jasmine Centre provides breast services to patients who have found anomalies in their breasts. Patients are referred to the unit to be cared for by doctors and radiographers who specialise in breast imaging and breast care.

Julie Riley, teacher and Ccoreographer at the dance school said: “The show ‘Magic Within’ was a memorable event and I would like to say a huge thank you to the Riley School teachers, pupils and parents for supporting the show and this very worthy cause.”

Over all, the dance school has raised over £50,000 for various charities in recent years.

It is renowned for teaching pupils not only about dance but about the importance of community and helping others.

Pauline Foulstone, breast services lead practitioner at the Trust said: “We can’t thank the Riley School of Dance enough for their efforts. The money they have generously raised will be put towards up to date equipment which will improve outcomes for all our breast patients attending theatre.”

Breast screening is offered every three years to all women aged 50 to 70, with some women being called up as early as 47 through a pilot scheme.

Early detection of breast cancer through screening offers a better chance of successful treatment and full recovery. However, approximately one in five women are not taking up their invitations to be screened.

Anyone who has missed their last mammogram appointment or who requires more information on breast screening should call Doncaster Breast Screening Unit on 01302 644966.