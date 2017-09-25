Isle star Sheridan Smith to appear in her own TV special

Sheridan Smith will star in a lavish TV special for ITV, airing later this year.

This one-off TV extravaganza will see the multi award-winning actress and singer headline her very own show, Sheridan, for the first time.

The star of ITV shows such as Mrs Biggs and Cilla - for which she won a BAFTA TV Award - will showcase exclusive performances of songs from her new album, as well as an array of stunning musical numbers, all accompanied by a live orchestra.

Sheridan will also be speaking all about her life, stratospheric career and status as a national treasure.

The show, made by ITV studios, is sure to be a wonderful celebration of Sheridan, one of Britain’s most recognisable stars of stage and screen, and her love of music and performing.

Sheridan said: “I am so excited to be performing my songs and sharing my journey with my fans, friends and family. It’s a dream come true...”

Lee Connolly, Creative Director for ITV Entertainment, said: “With such a stellar career as an actor, it’s easy to forget that Sheridan is also a wonderful singer. With brilliant performances in ITV’s Cilla and as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl it reminded us why Sheridan is such a special and unique performer and we are delighted to be making this one off special with her.”

Sheridan will be made by ITV studios and will air on ITV later this autumn. It was commissioned by Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV, Siobhan Greene. Lee Connolly is the Executive Producer for ITV Studios.