"I don't like too big:" Doncaster Big Brother contestant shocks viewers with discussion about penis size

Doncaster Big Brother star Charlotte Keys has shocked viewers - after a saucy and frank discussion with a fellow housemate about penis size.

The 24-year-old estate agent, who escaped eviction in last Friday's show, was filmed having the X-rated chat with fellow housemate Raph Korine on the Channel 5 programme.

Charlotte, who entered the show with her mum but is now on her own after mother Mandy Longworth was the first contestant to be booted off the reality show, was critical about well-endowed men in her revealing chat.

The pair, who are usually fairly quiet and reserved, started a conversation about men with big members as they lazed around on the grass outside.

Charlotte said: "I don’t like too big. Usually people with really, really big ***** tend to be really, really bad in bed.

"They think 'great I've got a really large **** - who wouldn’t want to have sex with me?"

Charlotte added: "It's actually really painful."

The revelations come after Charlotte's mum Mandy admitted during her brief stint on the show that she had made a sex tape with her daughter's dad which was then stolen and leaked.