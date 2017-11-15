Help needed to find out who killed John Coe

Can you help discover who killed John Coe?

Use your detective skills to find the clues around Clifton Park Museum and solve the mystery!

Using newspaper reports from 1880, Rotherham’s Archives and Local Studies team have brought this story to life – and they need detectives to help them solve it.

The trail will be available between Saturday 18th November and Saturday 25th November. It is free to enter and is suitable for everyone, however younger children may require support from an adult.

Once you have solved the mystery come and see a Rotherham Borough Police criminal register from the 1890s on display in the Archives searchroom.

This register is full of fascinating photographs, why not have a go at creating your own Victorian mugshot in our dressing up area?

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Cultural Services, Cllr Taiba Yasseen, said: “Come along and have lots of fun and help to solve a murder mystery in the historic surroundings of Clifton Park Museum.

“This promises to be an exciting event suitable for all the family with an additional highlight for children, who can dress up in wonderful Victorian costumes and have their photo taken in front of the museum’s galleries.”