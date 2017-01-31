Doncaster actress Sheridan Smith in frame as new Doctor Who, say bookies

Doncaster actress Sheridan Smith is in the frame to become the new Doctor Who after Peter Capaldi announced he is standing down as the Time Lord at the end of this year.

The 35-year-old from Epworth is a 20-1 shot with bookmakers to take over the role after the Scots star's shock announcement last night that he was standing down as the 12th incarnation of the BBC sci-fi favourite.

With the coveted role now up for grabs, fans of the series are feverishly awaiting an announcement regarding Capaldi’s replacement - and the bookies have wasted no time in drawing up a shortlist, with Sheridan among them.

According to the bet-makers, Ben Whishaw - best known for playing Q in recent Bond films Spectre and Skyfall - is the favourite with Richard Ayoade, of IT Crowd fame and Rory Kinnear, who also starred in the recent Bond films as M’s Chief of Staff, Bill Tanner, also in contention.

Sheridan is one of a number of actresses tipped for the role, with Miranda Hart leading the ladies' race at 8-1.

Helena Bonham Carter is a 10/1 shot while Broadchurch star Olivia Colman is 14-1 for the role.

Jennifer Saunders (20-1), Helen Mirren and Sarah Lancashire (both 25-1) and Keeley Hawes (33-1) are among others in contention.