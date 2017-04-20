Dance school celebrates its tenth anniversary

Misterton’s Everett-Fox School of Dance (EFSD) celebrated its tenth anniversary at the end of March with a show at the Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough.

The Dance School has been going 10 years, and the purpose-built and equipped studio for five years.

.

The 100-strong dancers performed some of the favourites of the past 10 years to packed audiences. Pictured are two of the dancers, who have been with EFSD since its inception: Amelia Bott and Elizabeth Smith.

No sooner had the dancers celebrated the 10th anniversary than the Production Group headed to London to perform at Her Majesty’s Theatre (Sunday 9 April). Pictured is the line-up of the dancers in London.

Performing on a London stage is an opportunity not to be missed by aspiring dancers. Dance schools from across England will be rehearsing then performing in the Edwardian Grade 2 listed theatre, which seats over 1000, in the heart of London’s theatreland. For 30 years, Her Majesty’s Theatre has been home to Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera. Dancers will be supported by the professional theatre team, who work on the hit musical six nights a week.

Each dance school has a six-minute slot in both the first and second half of the show. Pupils of Misterton’s Everett-Fox School of Dance performed Dambusters and There’s no business like show business. Then pupils from all the dance schools joined together for a grand finale.

The trip to London was followed by Scunthorpe Dance Festival, when the most junior of dancers picked up some medals: Elarose Osborne-Woodham was placed 1st and Lucy Barratt 3rd in the ‘baby’ section.

Finally, all festival performers and some younger pupils entertained visitors to Marshall’s Yard Easter Day on Saturday April 15.

For further information, contact Tracey Everett-Fox, Principal of Everett-Fox School of Dance, on 07887 664883.