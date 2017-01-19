Children have fun times with music

Singing, storytelling and sharing music can all be enjoyed by youngsters over the coming weeks as Opera North announces a series of special family-friendly performances and workshops.

The enduring appeal of fairy tales takes centre stage this month as Opera North’s magical indoor tent returns for a series of enchanting Happily Ever After performances.

Award-winning storyteller Ursula Holden-Gill, accompanied by cellist Polly Virr, will take audiences on a journey through traditional folk stories, with some surprising twists and turns along the way.

Happily Ever After has been created to appeal to children aged four to seven with everyone being encouraged to join in as Ursula weaves her tale.

Happily Ever After will be performed in Doncaster at 10.30am, 11.45am and 1.30pm on Saturday, February 18.

Opera North are also running Little Singers sessions which are held every Monday during term-time for children from babies to four years old.

The fun-filled 45-minute workshops are run by professional vocal delivery artists with the aim of encouraging adults, tots and babies to explore music and movement together through singing and creative play.

Building on the success of Little Singers in Leeds, additional weekly sessions are going to be held at Cast in Doncaster and other venues in Yorkshire.

The Cast sessions take place on Wednesdays at 10am.

Jacqui Cameron, Opera North education director, said: “We’re passionate about introducing children to high quality music and live performance at an early age but we also recognise the importance of making it an enjoyable experience for everyone who comes along.

“This year, we’re inviting families to join us in a variety of settings to experience the pleasure of making music, dancing, singing and telling stories.

“All of our programmes are designed to help families find new ways to play, learn, understand and express themselves, while having fun together.”

Opera North’s Education work is supported by the Liz and Terry Bramall Foundation, the Opera North Future Fund and the Whitaker Charitable Trust.

To book any of the sessions in Doncaster, visit the theatre, go online at castindoncaster.com or call 01302 303959.

n The Doncaster arts venue also hosts regular masterclasses for young theatre fans aged eight to 11.

On February 21, there’s a play-in-a-day session, where the group will create a piece of drama that will be performed at the end of the session.

There is also a Wild West-themed fun day for children aged five to eight on the same day. Kids are encouraged to come dressed up for the fun.

Two more play-in-a-day sessions follow for older children on February 23.