Afternoon tea with a spoonful of history at Normanby Hall

Normanby Hall is inviting visitors to undress the past with a series of afternoon teas and history talks with collections assistant, Madeleine Grout.

The talks will explore the Hall’s vast costume collection and retell the history of Normanby from the Victoria era, through the 20s, during the wartime years, and right up to the present day.

At the Normanby at War talk, discover the hall’s role as a military hospital between 1914 and 1919 and hear the stories from patients, nurses, staff and family from the time.

After the talks, afternoon tea will be served in the hall’s elegant Morning Room.

The afternoon tea and talks will take place on:

Friday 10 March – Victorian Secret: the clothes and lifestyle of a Victorian lady

Friday 2 June – Formal to Flapper

Friday 8 September – Normanby at War

Friday 24 November – Decades of Style

All talks will start at 1pm. Tickets cost just £12.95 per person and must be booked in advance by calling Normanby Hall on 01724 720588.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Normanby Hall Country Park, said: “This upcoming series of talks is a perfect opportunity to delve into the history of this iconic local landmark and enjoy a delicious afternoon tea in the 19th century hall.

“I’m sure these will prove to be very popular with visitors so you’ll have to pick up your tickets quick to make sure you don’t miss out.”