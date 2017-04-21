A comedy about a farce . . . and sardines

Hope Amateur Dramatic Independent Theatre (HADIT) are on stage at Hope Methodist Hall from Wednesday April 26 to Saturday April 29 at 7.30pm nightly with Michael Frayn’s hilarious award winning comedy Noises Off.

This follows a touring company of third-rate actors performing a fourth-rate farce (aptly entitled “Nothing On”) as they stumble from the dress (or undress) rehearsal to the final week of their tour, by which time it’s not only the sardines that are disintegrating.

Tickets are £8 and are available from Watson’s Farm Shop or ring 01433 620 665.