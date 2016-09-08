Tickets to see Geordie comedian Chris Ramsey on sale tomorrow

Geordie comedian Chris Ramsey is set to return to Scunthorpe on his next UK tour.

Chris will visit The Baths Hall on April 20.

A brand new stand up show for 2017 from the comedian you've seen on The Royal Variety Performance, Celebrity Juice, Hebburn, Live At The Apollo and various newspapers when he was wrongly arrested in a hotel in his underpants.

The show is entitled 'Is that Chris Ramsey?' Yes it is. On his biggest UK tour yet.

Tickets are priced £20 each, booking fee may apply. They go on sale at 10.30am on Friday from the venue box office, visit the website or call 0844 8542776. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.