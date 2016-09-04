VIPs attend Sheffield charity headquarters

Councillor Denise Fox who is the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, and Dr Julie Fox, high sheriff of South Yorkshire, paid a special visit to see the work of the Sheffield-based charity Support Dogs.
Staff and specialist assistance dog Uska showed the special guests around the centre near Meadowhall.
Coun Fox visited as she has chosen Support Dogs, which provides assistance to disabled people, as one of her charities this year.
