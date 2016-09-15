TV star launches performing arts academy in Doncaster

TThe Pauline Quirke Academy is a weekend performing arts school for 4-18 year olds – and the newest Academy is opening in Doncaster on Saturday September 24.

Speaking of the brand new Academy, Pauline said, “When we opened our first academy in 2007 our mission was simply to provide the very best performing arts education. We’ve grown a lot since then, but that mission hasn’t changed. By working with people we believe are outstanding in their field, we aim to bring the widest, most exciting experience to our students in an environment that is both friendly and rewarding.”

PQA’s core modules in Comedy & Drama, Musical Theatre and Film & Television teach a comprehensive range of skills, which are useful for everyday life, not just a career in the performing arts, whilst masterclasses allow students to experience more specialist lessons in areas like stage combat, beat boxing, street dance and magic.

As well as many in-house productions and showcases there are two stand-out highlights for all PQA students. The first is the chance to see their short film projects on the big screen of their local cinema, where they get to walk down the red-carpet just like the Hollywood stars. Some of these films even get selected for the Empire Cinemas / PQA Film Festival, where winning films are shown on the big screen at the Empire Leicester Square in a glamorous event students and parents will never forget! The second is the chance to take part in one of the annual PQA shows in the West End.

PQA believe in rewarding and inspiring their students, so along with regular reports to monitor their progress, all students are offered group exams through Trinity College London - at no additional charge to parents.

PQA Doncaster is holding a free open day on Saturday 24th September from 9.45am – 1pm at University Centre Doncaster, High Melton, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN5 7SZ. For more information please visit www.pqacademy.com or call 0800 531 6282.

