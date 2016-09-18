Stargazers’ open day at Boston Castle

Members of the public are being invited to learn about outer space at an astronomical open day held at Rotherham’s Boston Castle.

The Reach for the Skies event takes place today from 11am to 3pm.

There will be roof-top tours and astronomical artefacts will be on display throughout the event.

It is free to attend and there is no need to pre-book.

