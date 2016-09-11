Sheffield’s Nail Forge open for free today

The Nail Forge at Hoylandswaine will be open free of charge as part of the wider Heritage Open Day programme today.

It will be open free of charge between 11am and 4pm and visitors will be able to visit the historic workshop where nails were made by hand on an anvil.

Derek Bayliss, of South Yorkshire Trades Historical Trust, said: “Come and hear our volunteers explain how nails were made, how the nailmaker worked in a forge close to his or her home, and the part that nailmaking played in village life.

“Often the children had to work too.

“The Nail Forge is a Grade 2 listed building. We believe it is the last nail forge in Britain still on its original site and with its hearth, chimney and bellows.”