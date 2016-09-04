Sheffield pianist set to raise charity cash

Dronfield pianist Robert Wolstenholme will be performing at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre on Sunday, September 18, in support of the National Autistic Society.

Robert, who is autistic himself, is a regular guest at the shopping outlet, and his full day piano recitals have become a popular attraction with shoppers.

He raised more than £700 for the National Autistic Society with his most recent live performance at Crystal Peaks, where he played more than 50 pieces of music and sold copies of his new CD, Emotions.

At his September 18 performance he aims to raise more than £1,000 for the charity.

Copies of Emotions can be downloaded online by visiting https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/id1100711519