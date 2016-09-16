Sheffield artist delighted with Portrait of Distinction award

Sheffield artist David Ball has won this year’s ‘Portrait of Distinction’ competition at the 13th annual Art in the Gardens which took place earlier this month.

David painted this year’s portrait participants, Master Cutler Craig McKay and Mistress Cutler Karen McKay, who also judged the competition choosing from more than 20 portraits.

The portraits were displayed in the Botanical Gardens where the once again successful event attracted more than 6,000 people across the weekend, enjoying works from a huge range of artists, sculptors and craftspeople.

David said: “I am really pleased to have produced a painting that the Master Cutler and Mistress Cutler really admired.

“The master cutler said in his presentation speech that he chose it because of the likeness and that the painting represented their year in office. That was exactly what I intended to achieve.

“They were delighted with their painting and I hope they enjoy seeing it hung in their home for many years to come.”

After 30 years working as an engineer David is now pursuing a career as an artist and hopes that this award demonstrates his talent for capturing precious moments and the skill that is required for producing lifelike portraits.

Cabinet Member for Culture and Environment Cllr Mary Lea said: “I am really pleased for David. The competition was very strong with some extremely lifelike portraits on display but David obviously captured that special something that connected with the Master & Mistress Cutler. I hope this will be the start of a long and successful artistic future for him.

“This event is one of the biggest of its kind in the UK and is the perfect stage for budding artists who want to get their name out there – anyone can have a go and I would encourage those with a flair for portraits to take to their easels next year and make the most of this opportunity, just as David has.

“The event was once again a huge success, it is a real pleasure to welcome so many artists and art lovers to the beautiful Botanical Gardens and I look forward to next year when we’ll bring yet more inspiring artwork to the city.”

Those admiring David’s work or interested in commissioning a piece can find out more on his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/weddingmomentsinmotion.

This year art lovers enjoyed a sunny preview evening on the Friday, were not put off by a soggy Saturday donning boots and umbrellas to walk around the stalls and basked in a full day of glorious sunshine on Sunday as they took in the works of artists from Sheffield and across the UK.

Next year’s event will take place on the first weekend in September with details of the 2017 ‘Portrait of Distinction’ competition to be announced in advance.

