Seaside fun at Costa Del Donny

It was buckets, spades and deckchairs at the ready as scores of residents turned out to enjoy a day at the seaside right here in Costa Del Donny.

There was no need for families to endure snail-paced coastal traffic to get a taste of life at the beach with a seaside set up right on their doorstep.

Donny By The Sea in the town centre

The Donny-By-The-Sea event transformed St Sepulchre Gate in the town centre with funfair rides, beach huts, a sand pit, deckchairs and Punch and Judy,

Face painting, a clown and other seaside attractions were also a big hit with children and adults alike who joined in the fun.

Cabinet member for culture Coun Bill Mordue said the event had been very popular.

He said: “Our Donny-By-The-Sea has been a real hit with families.

Donny By The Sea in the town centre Enjoying a ride on the teacups

“Children have been enjoying the Punch and Judy shows, going on funfair rides and making sandcastles at Doncaster’s very own town centre beach.

“It’s definitely all the fun of the fair and offers more reasons for people to come into the town centre during the summer holidays.”

Resident Jane Smith said: “It’s a great idea. It’s ideal for the summer holiday’s when you’re trying to entertain the kids, and it’s a bonus that we’ve had the weather.”

Residents looking for the seaside experience also flocked to Balby.

More than 1,000 people enjoyed fun in the sun when a community club was turned into a seaside spectacular.

The Balby by the Sea event, now in its second year, was held at Woodfield Social Club, Woodfield Road.

The Right Up Our Street team and Balby Community Arts brought plenty of family beach-themed entertainment to the club including a trapeze and aerial performance, face-painting, circus workshops, pantomime, a ventriloquist, a giant deck-chair and a vintage tea room.

Colin Findlay, co-vice chair of Balby Community Arts group, said it had been a huge success.

“It was fantastic. The weather was great as well, which was a bonus. The entertainment was fabulous. We had around 1,000 visitors during the day.

n The Donny-By-The-Sea event is on St Sepulchre Gate in the town centre until this Saturday, August 27. Contact the Tourist Information Centre on 01302 734309 for more information.